Talking about AI governance, PM Modi stressed on concerns related to the whole ecosystem of AI and cybersecurity. There is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a strong case for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards for artificial intelligence (AI) to uphold shared values and address risks.

“We need global standards to deal with issues concerning AI. We need to democratise technology. AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed and being adapted and deployed even faster. There is also a deep interdependence across borders. Therefore, there is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that uphold our shared values, address risks, and build trust.”

Co-chairing the AI Action Summit along with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi said that AI is changing the polity, economy, security and society.

The prime minister further said that AI is writing the code for humanity in this century.

Referring to apprehensions about job losses on account of AI, Modi said that history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology but its nature changes and new types of jobs are created.

“Governance is not just about managing rifts and rivalries. It is also about promoting innovation and deploying it for the global good. So we must think deeply and discuss openly about innovation and governance. Governance is also about ensuring access to all especially in the global south.”

“AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and so much more. We must address concerns related to cyber security, disinformation and deepfakes. We must also ensure that technology is rooted in local ecosystems for it to be effective and useful,” he added.

“We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI driven future,” Modi said.

PM Modi also explained India’s role in AI technology. “Today India leads in AI adoption as well as in techno-legal foundation in data privacy. India is ready to share its experience and expertise to ensure that AI future is good for all.”

He also talked about how it has contributed to digital infrastructure. “India has successfully built a digital public infrastructure for over 1.4 billion people at a very low cost. It is built around an open and accessible network. It has regulations and wide range of applications to modernise our economy, reform governance and transform the lives of our people.”

