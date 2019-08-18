Need for comprehensive national power policy to cater to demand : Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday said there is a need to bring a comprehensive national power policy to ensure quality, uninterrupted power to all sectors.

He said that not even half of the total captive power generated in the country is being utilised, but several parts in the country go without power and experience frequent power cuts.

"There is need to get over this situation," Rao said.

"At the formation of Telangana state, there was a severe power crisis. Power deficit became a hindrance to the state development then. We have decided that unless we solve the power problem, the state cannot progress. We have adapted a comprehensive plan to set the power sector in order. Within six months, we have lifted the power cuts," said Chief Minister.

"Now we are able to supply quality power to all sectors. We are providing 24-hour uninterrupted quality free power to the farm sector, which is first of its kind in the country. This lead to an increase in agriculture output. Industries in Telangana State are working in three shifts. This led to employment and an increase in the state's income. We have bettered the distribution and supply network so that there is no low voltage problem and burning of the transformers. As on date, we have a network in place to utilise 20,000 MWs," he elaborated.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Chairman Rajiv Sharma, who toured the state for three days and visited power plants, Kaleswaram project, made a courtesy call on the Chief Minister on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan.

A discussion took place on the power situation in the State and in the country. TS Genco, Transco CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, Government's Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, CMO Principal Secretary S

Narsing Rao, Secretaries Smita Sabharwal, Bhupal Reddy and others participated.