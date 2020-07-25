'Need a balance between health and economy': Thackeray on lifting lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that he's not in favour of complete lifting of lockdown restrictions in the state, but wants gradual reopening of some places.

In his interview published in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna', the CM added that there needs to be a balance between health and economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I will never say that the lockdown will be lifted completely. But I have started reopening a few things gradually. Once reopened, it shouldn't be shut again. Hence, I prefer taking steps in phases. You can't just think about the economy or health. There needs to be a balance between the two," he said.

"This pandemic is a global war. It has affected the entire world. Those countries which had lifted the lockdown in haste thinking that it was over, were again forced to impose it to curb the spread. In Australia, they had to rope in the Army," Thackeray added.

Referring to those opposing the lockdown, Thackeray said, "they say that lockdown is affecting the economy. To such people, I would say that I am ready to lift the lockdown, but if people die due to it, would you take the responsibility?"

The lockdown in Maharashtra will stay in place till July 31 while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had started lifting the restrictions in a phased manner under its "Mission Begin Again" initiative.

Notably, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with 13,132 fatalities, followed by Delhi 3,777, Tamil Nadu 3,320. The total number of cases in the Uddhav Thackeray-ruled state is 3,57,117.