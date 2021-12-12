‘Necessary steps taken to secure handle’: Twitter after PM Modi’s account hacked

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official Twitter account got hacked in the early hours of Sunday, December 12. The hacker posted a tweet from PM Modi’s account promoting cryptocurrency after gaining control briefly.

Soon after the tweet was posted, PM Modi’s Twitter account was retrieved, announced the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The PMO said, “The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored.”

The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured.



In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021

A few hours after the account access of PM Modi’s official handle was retrieved, a spokesperson from Twitter, while talking to a media outlet, said that necessary steps were taken to secure the account of Prime Minister Modi.

While speaking to India Today, the Twitter spokesperson said, “We have 24x7 open lines of communication with the PM’s Office and our teams took necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as we became aware of this activity. Our investigation has revealed that there are no signs of any other impacted accounts at this time.”

As per media reports, Twitter said that PM Modi’s account was not compromised due to any breach of the company’s internal systems. The source of the hacking is currently being determined by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN).

In the early hours of Sunday, PM Modi’s official Twitter account posted a tweet that promoted the use of cryptocurrency in India, along with a link to a potential Bitcoin scam. The tweet was deleted as soon as the account was retrieved by the authorities.

The tweet uploaded by the hacker read, “India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country.”