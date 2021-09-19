Nearly 300 dengue, viral fever patients admitted to hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

Just a few months after the COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh decreased; the dengue fever outbreak in the state has launched chaos and hysteria across the people. Amid the rising cases, Uttar Pradesh has become the worst-hit state in India by the dengue fever outbreak.

It has been reported that over the past month, nearly 300 people have been admitted to the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, due to the rising cases of viral fever, dengue, and malaria in the state. This count included several children as well.

Several patients admitted to the hospital in Kanpur have been diagnosed with dengue and malaria. The hospital authorities have stated that despite the high number of cases, no deaths due to the outbreak have been reported in the hospital yet.

As per ANI reports, Dr. Sanjay Kala, the in-charge of Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, said, “More than 250 patients of viral fever have been admitted to our hospital since a month or so. Most patients have recovered while some patients with viral pneumonia have developed complications.”

The doctor further added, “The fatality rate is pretty low. Also, 25 patients have been admitted for Dengue, including 10 children and some have been admitted for malaria as well. However, no one has died due to these diseases at the hospital.”

Also read Gautam Budh Nagar reports 13 dengue cases in three days, health department on alert

With regard to the spread of the dengue outbreak in the state, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh had said that the state government is taking several steps to prevent this outbreak and the main reason for the increased number of cases is loopholes in the working of officials.

Yesterday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also chaired a meeting with the authorities of states and UTs regarding the spread of Serotype-II dengue across 11 states. The health secretary also issued several steps to control this outbreak and keep the people safe.

Also read Dengue outbreak fear grips this state even as COVID-19 cases decline

Some of the steps recommended to prevent the increase of dengue cases are early detection of cases, operationalisation of fever helplines, and adequate stocking of testing kits, larvicides, and medicines. The states which have reported dengue cases in the past month include Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.