242 Indian students brought safely from crisis-hit Ukraine - Know India's evacuation plan

India has begun evacuation process from Ukraine amid escalating tensions between the European country with its neighbour Russia. 242 Indian students were brought back from Ukraine to India as they landed safely at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport.

Dreamliner B-787 aircraft has been deployed for carrying out this special operation under which flights were made operational from Kharkiv in Ukraine to national capital New Delhi. India started evacuation operations of Indian citizens living in Ukraine and its adjoining areas as the situation worsens there.

This comes after India advised students and its citizens to leave the country temporarily. Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in Kyiv has announced additional flights from Ukraine due to increased uncertainty and a rise in tension. "Additional flights are being organised. Four flights from Kyiv to Delhi to operate on February 25, February 27 and March 6, 2022," said the ministry.

#WATCH | Air India special flight carrying around 242 passengers from Ukraine landed at Delhi airport as tensions escalate

Air India on February 19 had announced that it would operate flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26. Booking of air tickets is open through Air India booking offices, website, call centres and authorised travel agents.

What are the evacuation plans?

This is the first of three evacuation flights to be operated under the flight number AI1947.

Two more flights are planned later this week from Ukraine to India on Thursday and Saturday.

The flight, which is being operated on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner has 256 seats for passengers.

It reached the Boryspil airport in Kyiv on Tuesday evening and evacuated Indian students.

Air India has said bookings on their flights were opened through Air India booking offices.

You can also book a flight from its official website, call centres and authorised travel agents.

