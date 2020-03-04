Nearly 19,000 nationals of neighbouring countries granted Indian citizenship in during 2014-19, most from Bangladesh

The Central Government on Wednesday said 18,999 foreign nationals were granted Indian citizenship by naturalisation during 2014-19, with most of them belonging to Bangladesh.

The details were provided to the Rajya Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question regarding country-wise details of applications for Indian Citizenship during 2014-19.

The records of persons granted citizenship under section 5 by registration or under section 6 by naturalization of the Citizenship Act, 1955 are maintained as per the provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and rules made there under.

The minister stated that these records are not maintained religion-wise.

According to the data provided by the minister, 15,036 Bangladeshi nationals were granted Indian citizenship out of which 14,864 were naturalised after signing of Indo-Bangladesh Land Boundry Agreement in 2015.

During the period, 2,935 Pakistani nationals were granted citizenship with the highest number in 2019.

Only one person from Myanmar was granted Indian citizenship during the period which was done in 2017.

From Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, 914 and 113 persons were granted Indian citizenship, respectively.

The year-wise details of citizenship granted to nationals of neighbouring countries during the period 2014-2019