India

Nearly 1.25 lakh Indians returned from overseas under Vande Bharat Mission: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri

He informed that 6,037 people returned to India from overseas on June 23.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 24, 2020, 08:38 AM IST

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that nearly 1,25,000 Indians have returned from different countries under the Vande Bharat Mission.



"Vande Bharat continues to be a mission of hope and happiness for stranded and distressed Indians around the world. So far, nearly 125K Indians have come back on these evacuation flights and nearly 43K have flown out of India. Today (on Tuesday) 6,037 people returned from different countries," Puri said in a tweet.

As many as 2,50,087 Indian nationals stranded abroad have been repatriated since the beginning of Vande Bharat Mission last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said last week. The Vande Bharat Mission, which started from May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic, is in its third phase.The recent phase commenced on June 11. Under the third phase, India would have 550 flights including 191 feeder flights. 

