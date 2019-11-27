Headlines

India

Nearly 1000 foreigners lodged in six detention centres across Assam: Centre tells Rajya Sabha

"As on November 22, 2019, 988 foreigners were lodged in six detention centres in Assam," Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2019, 04:54 PM IST

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that out of 988 foreigners lodged in six detention centres across Assam, 28 died between 2016 and 2019.

"As on November 22, 2019, 988 foreigners were lodged in six detention centres in Assam. Twenty-eight people died in detention centres and hospitals between 2016 and October 13, 2019," Rai said.

The statement was made by Nityanand Rai in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha. He also added that people lodged in the detention centres were provided with the necessary amenities like food, clothes, newspapers, sports and medical facilities. 

Speaking on the state of medical facilities in these detention centres, Nityanand said, "Indoor hospital facilities with medical staff are available in every detention centre where health checkups are regularly done. In the cases of emergency, they are sent to a nearby civil hospital." 

"Apart from regular health checkups, medicines are provided by the district Health Services Authorities. Emergency medicines are purchased locally in specific cases if so required. A sum of Rs.4.74 crores have been spent from Financial Year 2009-10 to 2017-18 by the government of Assam," he added. 

 

