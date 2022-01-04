Search icon
Nearly 100 students test COVID-19 positive at Patiala Medical College

The Patiala civil administration swung into action following the big development and a joint meeting was held by health department officials.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

Nearly 100 students of the Patiala Medical College in Punjab have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Cabinet Minister Raj Kumar Verka confirmed the news. As of now, authorities have asked all students residing in the hostel to leave their rooms immediately.

The Patiala civil administration swung into action following the big development and a joint meeting was held by health department officials including Deputy Commissioner and SDM. Deputy Commissioner has said that night curfew will be imposed in the state from 10 pm to 5 am. In addition to this, orders have been given to close the college school in Patiala till 15th.

 

 

 

