NDRF rescues 170 people from Pune hospital

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday rescued nearly 170 people from a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune which has been hit by incessant rains, causing waterlogging and flooding in several parts.

The NDRF which is carrying out rescue and relief operations in several parts of Maharashtra rescued 50 patients and 120 hospital staff from Surya Mother And Child Care Superspeciality Hospital in Hinjewadi area of the city.

Heavy rains have battered Mumbai, Thane, Pune and several other parts of Maharashtra since Saturday. The heavy rainfall has caused a flood-like situation in the region with police, NDRF and even IAF engaged in rescue operations.

NDRF teams have been deployed in several districts of Maharashtra.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday had issued 'red alert' for Pune district for August 3-4. A red alert denotes likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, one person died and another sustained injury after a wall collapsed at Lonavala area in Pune district.

In another incident, four people were injured in a landslide in at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Goregaon East area earlier today.

The Pune district administration has announced that more water will be released from Khadakvasla dam. Families are being shifted to safer places following the flood-like-situation which has developed in the city.

An additional 45474 cusecs of water from Khadakvasla dam was to be released at 6 pm in addition to 41756 cusecs water released at 3 pm, District Information Office said.

Houses adjoining to Mutha River in Pune were flooded on Sunday due to the increasing water level caused by the release of water from the dam due to heavy rainfall in the region.

(With ANI inputs)