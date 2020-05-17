NDMA urges Centre to extend lockdown till May 31

National Disaster Management Authority of India (NDMA) has urged the Centre, and the various state governments to continue with the lockdown measures up to May 31.

However, it also advised the National Executive Committee (NEC) to issue modifications in the guidelines, as necessary keeping in view the need to open up economic activities while containing the spread of COVID-19.

"Considering the fact that the lockdown mesures need to be implemented for a further period in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19, NDMA, in exercise of powers under Section 6 (2) of Disaster Management Act, 2005, hereby directs the Ministries/ Departments of government of India, state governments and state authorities to continue the lockdown measures upto May 31, 2020," it stated in the order.

The third phase of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is ending today i.e May 17, while the fourth phase of the lockdown is supposed to continue from tomorrow (May 18) till May 31.

However, it is likely completely different in effect from the previous few lockdowns, including separate sets of restrictions and relaxations for separate states.

The new guidelines for Lockdown 4.0 are expected to be announced today. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself said that this next phase of the lockdown will have new norms and guidelines.

As the country proceeds towards the end of lockdown 3.0, the Centre is yet to notify guidelines for the next phase of the lockdown. In such a situation, the West Bengal government stated on Sunday that the status quo will be maintained until further notification, and it will announce a comprehensive plan for lockdown 4.0 on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, hours after the Maharashtra government announced an extension to the nationwide lockdown extension till May 31, the Tamil Nadu government took the same path. However, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced new relaxations such as the resumption of public transportation in 25 districts after a hiatus of nearly two months.