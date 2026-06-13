India's emergency alert system faces temporary suspension after NDMA advisory: Here's what it means

India's Cell Broadcast Service, launched in May 2026 for real-time disaster alerts, has been temporarily suspended following an advisory from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The Cell Broadcast (CB) service has been temporarily suspended following an advisory issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), officials said on Saturday.

According to the advisory, the suspension has been implemented as a precautionary measure and will remain in effect until further notice. Authorities have not disclosed the exact reasons behind the move but indicated that technical and operational reviews may be underway in coordination with relevant agencies.

Officials added that updates regarding the restoration of the service will be communicated once the review process is completed and further directions are received from the NDMA.

What is the Cell Broadcast System?

The Cell Broadcast System (CBS) is a critical public warning platform designed to deliver emergency alerts and disaster-related information directly to mobile users in specific geographic areas. The technology enables authorities to quickly disseminate information during natural disasters, security emergencies, and other crisis situations.

Unlike conventional communication channels, the system does not rely on internet connectivity and can reach millions of users simultaneously, making it an effective tool during emergencies.

Nationwide launch in May

The temporary suspension comes just weeks after the Government of India launched the nationwide Cell Broadcast System as part of efforts to strengthen the country's disaster warning and emergency communication infrastructure.

The initiative was inaugurated in May by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who described the system as a major milestone in India's disaster management framework. He said the launch reflected a shift from a reactive response model to a proactive approach focused on protecting citizens through early warnings and timely information.

"The launch of the Cell Broadcast System marks a transformative step in India's disaster management framework, reflecting our shift from a reactive to a proactive approach in safeguarding citizens," Scindia had said during the launch event.

Developed by C-DOT in collaboration with key agencies

The Cell Broadcast System has been developed indigenously by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The project was implemented in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs, reflecting a coordinated effort to enhance India's emergency communication capabilities.

How the system works

The CBS enables authorities to send near-real-time, geo-targeted alerts to mobile users located within a specific area. The alerts can be transmitted instantly to millions of devices, ensuring that people in affected regions receive critical information without delay.

The Ministry of Communications has stated that the system addresses many of the limitations associated with traditional SMS-based alert services, which can experience delays during periods of high network congestion.

Designed to function during emergencies

One of the key advantages of the Cell Broadcast System is its ability to operate even when communication networks are under heavy load. This makes it particularly valuable during disasters and emergencies, when conventional communication channels may become overwhelmed.

Alerts are delivered as high-priority pop-up notifications on mobile screens and are accompanied by loud warning tones. On supported devices, the alerts can also be read aloud, improving accessibility and ensuring that important information reaches as many people as possible.

Service expected to resume after review

While the Cell Broadcast service remains suspended for now, officials have indicated that the move is temporary. Authorities are reviewing the system's functionality and operational protocols to ensure its secure and effective deployment in the future.

Further announcements regarding the restoration of the service are expected once the review process is completed and fresh directions are issued by the NDMA.