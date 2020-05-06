NDMA suggests tips to keep house cool during summers

It's summer and the heat has already started to soar making us all sweat and feel sticky. The COVID-19 lockdown has surely saved us from stepping out in scorching heat but since we will be spending a lot of time indoors, it’s important to take measures for keeping the house cool in the extreme heat.

The National Disaster Management Authority of India has shared a video that gives several techniques by which you can use to keep your house cool during summers.

How To Keep Your House Cool During Summers | Avoid Heatwave.https://t.co/52df0yefVr#Heatwave — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) May 6, 2020

The maximum temperature in the month of May records somewhere around 35-degree Celcius but can rise up to 40 degrees.