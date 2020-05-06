NDMA suggests tips to keep house cool during summers
The National Disaster Management Authority of India has shared a video that gives several techniques by which you can use to keep your house cool during summers.
NDMA suggests tips to keep house cool during summers
Written By
Source
DNA webdesk
It's summer and the heat has already started to soar making us all sweat and feel sticky. The COVID-19 lockdown has surely saved us from stepping out in scorching heat but since we will be spending a lot of time indoors, it’s important to take measures for keeping the house cool in the extreme heat.
The National Disaster Management Authority of India has shared a video that gives several techniques by which you can use to keep your house cool during summers.
How To Keep Your House Cool During Summers | Avoid Heatwave.https://t.co/52df0yefVr#Heatwave— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) May 6, 2020
Watch the video to know more...
The maximum temperature in the month of May records somewhere around 35-degree Celcius but can rise up to 40 degrees.