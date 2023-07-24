Headlines

India

India

NDA vs INDIA over Manipur violence: Fiery Parliament session as Opposition fires attacks on Centre

The Opposition is ready to attack the Centre in the Monsoon session of the Parliament over the incidents of violence erupting in Manipur over the last few weeks.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

With opposition parties planning to mount their attack on the Centre in Parliament, facing disruptions since the Monsoon session began, over the Manipur issue, Congress and other party MPs including AAP on Monday moved notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha demanding discussions on the situation of the violence-hit state.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has moved a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 and demanded a discussion on the "persistent failure of both the Union and Manipur Government in resolving the issues and facilitating the peace process and grave matter of atrocities against women resulting from the ongoing violence in Manipur."

Apart from it, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Aam Aadmi Party MPs Sanjay Singh, and Raghav Chaddha have given Suspension of Business Notice in the Upper House, demanding to discuss the Manipur situation.

Notably, earlier in the day, Congress Lok Sabha MPs Manickam Tagore, and Manish Tewari have proposed adjournment motion notices to discuss the situation of the northeastern state with the latter asking to suspend Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other businesses of the day to have a discussion regarding "ongoing ethnic clashes".

The Monsoon session began on July 20 amid the pandemonium over Manipur violence, with the oppposition demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements on the same "inside the House and not outside".

Earlier on Sunday, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur hit out at the oppposition, stating that it is running away from the proceedings of the parliament.

Speaking to the media, Thakur said, "The government is ready for the discussion on Manipur but the opposition is avoiding the same. They are also running away from the proceedings of the parliament. What is their compulsion? They want to remain in the limelight but do not want to be in the discussion".

Meanwhile, opposition parties alliance, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will hold a protest in the Parliament today. In a counter to it, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also planned a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises over atrocities against women in Rajasthan and West Bengal as well as other states.

Even as the recent Manipur video enraged the nation, another incident of two tribal women being stripped naked, tortured and beaten up came to light in West Bengal that triggered a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress.

Earlier, on July 20, MPs of BJP Bengal staged a sit-in in front of the Gandhi statue regarding the atrocities against women in Bengal.

While on July 21, Rajasthan BJP staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue against the horror killings in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, besides the continuous atrocities on women.

The BJP went on the offensive on Friday, lashing out against the West Bengal and Rajasthan governments ruled by the Trinamool Congress and Congress respectively regarding their record on crimes against women.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee broke down in tears at a press conference, asking whether atrocities against women in these States would only get attention if there were viral videos recording such incidents.

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat also highlighted similar crimes against women in Rajasthan in a separate press conference.

On the other hand, the opposition is constantly demanding a discussion in the House regarding the Manipur violence and the video that has gone viral in Manipur, the manner in which women were tortured there.

Henceforth, floor leaders of the I.N.D.I.A will meet at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament today, to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House, the sources said on Saturday.

The situation in Manipur dominated the proceedings of the second day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, with the Opposition demanding the Centre to discuss the issue.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Friday faced adjournment for the day on the Manipur issue on Friday. Both Houses could not conduct any substantial business on Thursday and Friday as the Opposition MPs rejected the government's proposal to have a short-duration discussion.

