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NDA MPs protest outside Parliament over Opposition logjam, target Rahul Gandhi | Key updates

The NDA MPs also demanded answers from Congress over Jharkhand's police lathicharge, use of tear gas and water cannons against JPSC and JSSC aspirants on Monday(August 10, 2026).

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 11, 2026, 11:58 AM IST

NDA MPs protest outside Parliament over Opposition logjam, target Rahul Gandhi | Key updates
NDA MPs protest outside Parliament over Opposition logjam, target Rahul Gandhi | Key updates (source: ANI)
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Protesting the Opposition's logjam in both Houses, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs on Tuesday held demonstrations outside Parliament. The MPs were seen carrying placards targeting Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, slamming repeated disruptions in Parliament over the recent student protests and Delhi police crackdown. As the government agreed to debate the issues, with Home Minister Amit Shah ready for a detailed discussion, the MPs blamed the Opposition for not allowing Parliament to function. 

The NDA MPs also demanded answers from Congress over Jharkhand's police lathicharge, use of tear gas and water cannons against JPSC and JSSC aspirants on Monday(August 10, 2026). Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Rahul Gandhi has already met the protesting students in Jharkhand amid NDA MPs' protest in Parliament over police action against agitators.

Soon after arriving at Parliament, Priyanka told the media, "Rahul Gandhi has met the students from Jharkhand."

NDA MPs hold protest against Opposition outside Parliament

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, "They have now refused to hold a discussion. Earlier, they were demanding a discussion--a move that was welcomed--but then they backed out. They are deceiving the country. They are not allowing Parliament to function," she was quoted as saying, as per ANI.

Tarun Chugh said, "It is a case of double standards. Rahul Gandhi is fleeing the House and remaining silent on the lathi-charge against students in Jharkhand. The nation is watching everything," he said.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said, "The entire opposition does not want a discussion of any kind. As for the issue concerning students, they have one policy for Jantar Mantar and a completely different one for Jharkhand." BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said, "We are ready for discussion, but Rahul Gandhi is not. He has stalled the Lok Sabha. The Home Minister is ready to answer." BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "Amit Shah ji denge jawab, Rahul Gandhi bhaagna mat... Rahul Gandhi sharam karo, Jharkhand mein chhaatro ke upar itni barbarta hui hai..."

On the other hand, the Opposition staged a protest in the Parliament complex over allegations of misappropriation and theft of public donations made to the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The two protest came face to face on Tuesday amid the Parliament monsoon session. Samajwadi Party MPs, including Dimple Yadav and others, hold a protest in Parliament over Ram temple donations theft.

Parliament Monsoon Session disruptions

The ongoing Parliament monsoon session from July 20 through August 13 has been facing disruptions and repeated adjournments. Despite the Opposition continuously stalling proceedings with their demands of accountability on student protests, paper leaks, and temple donation issues, the government passed several key bills without discussion. Over 12 new Bills have been introduced in the Houses, and 7 Bills, including The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026; The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026; and The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, among others, have been passed. 

The protests by NDA MPs come a day after the government offered debate on the student protests. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had assured that the government is fully prepared to address the concern around the student-led movement and Delhi police brutalities during the July 20 Jantar Mantar agitation. He said Shah was ready to answer the Opposition's questions, provided proceedings were allowed to function without disruption.

Meanwhile, the political standoff remains a major flashpoint in Parliament as the government prepares for Amit Shah's response over the treatment of protesting students.

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