NDA increased number of Rafale to be bought in fly away condition: Nirmala Sitharaman

Headlines

Akshay Kumar is ‘very happy’ as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earns Rs 1100 crore: 'Hope we make Rs 3000 crore films like...'

Meet youngest IAS officer of 2007 batch who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt, secured AIR...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for posting ‘photoshopped, airbrushed’ pics, netizens call her ‘insecure’

Apple iPhone 14 best deal: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale vs Amazon Great Indian Festive sale

Mumbai Diaries season 2 review: Nikkhil Advani's show is brilliant humane drama that triumphs like the spirit of Mumbai

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akshay Kumar is ‘very happy’ as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earns Rs 1100 crore: 'Hope we make Rs 3000 crore films like...'

Meet youngest IAS officer of 2007 batch who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt, secured AIR...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for posting ‘photoshopped, airbrushed’ pics, netizens call her ‘insecure’

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

7 cricketers who had arranged marriages

Simple yoga poses to strengthen your knees

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

Israel-Gaza Attack: Israel declares war after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets; many killed, hundreds injured

Akshay Kumar is ‘very happy’ as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earns Rs 1100 crore: 'Hope we make Rs 3000 crore films like...'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for posting ‘photoshopped, airbrushed’ pics, netizens call her ‘insecure’

Rhea Kapoor says good reception to Thank You For Coming validates her: I can’t be controlled by you being uncomfortable

HomeIndia

India

NDA increased number of Rafale to be bought in fly away condition: Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman tries to counter Congress allegation.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 02, 2018, 12:07 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Monday said the Congress allegations of reduction in the number of Rafale jets being purchased from France is baseless and asserted the Modi government is in fact buying 36 fighter jets in fly-away condition as against 18 proposed during the UPA regime.

The Congress has demanded the government explain why instead of 126Rafale fighter jets, only 36 are being purchased if they were cheaper under the NDA deal than the one worked out by the UPA. Denying suggestions that the controversy around the deal is tarnishing the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, she said the Congress campaign is based on "baseless" arguments. The Congress campaign over the Rs 58,000-crore Rafale deal is almost sabotaging the Indian Armed Forces' operational readiness, the minister said.

Sitharaman alleged the support for the Congress campaign against Indian armed forces is reflected in our "not so friendly" neighbour Pakistan. "Look at what the UPA's own deal was. At that time already number of our (IAF's) squadron were reduced to 32-33 from 44. "In their deal also there was a provision of purchase of 18 fighter jets in fly away conditions, and rest were to be later produced," she said, replying to a query on why the number of Rafale being purchased from France was reduced from 126 to 36.

"In fact, we increased the number of fly away condition purchase from one squadron (18) to two squadron (36). Looking at the emergency requirement, the Prime Minister (Modi), when he went to France, inquired what can be delivered immediately. "And on the basis of that this figure (36 jets) was finalised," she said, adding the first of the planes will be available to India in September 2019.  Regarding the remaining number of fighter aircraft, the defence minister said the procedure to acquire them for the Indian Air Force is going on. "So the numbers has not been reduced," she stressed.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had earlier sought to know why the BJP-led NDA government was buying so few Rafale fighter jets if they were cheaper as claimed by it. Talking to reporters in Tamil Nadu, Chidambaram had said the UPA government had decided to buy 126 Rafale aircraft. "They claimed that the fighter jet was cheaper...In that case they should tell how they (jets) are cheaper...They are not revealing...besides if the cost of the plane is cheaper then why not buy more jets? why is the government buying only 36 jets?," the former Union minister had said.

Asked about the cost of one Rafale fighter jet bought under the NDA deal, Sitharaman said the figure has already been revealed on the floor of Parliament. Asked if the controversy over the deal is tarnishing her government's image, she replied in the negative. "But I am afraid, the campaign which the Congress is doing with half truth and baseless arguments is almost sabotaging Indian Armed Forces' operational readiness. "And strangely the support for the Congress campaign against our armed forces is reflected from our not so friendly neighbour," she said, without naming Pakistan.

Asked about the perception that armed forces officers are fielded to spell out government's view on defence deals, she said the government neither tells them to speak on any issue nor stops them from speaking on any subject. She declined to elaborate on the statement of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh that "appropriate" action has been taken to avenge the death of a BSF solider at the hands of Pakistan. She also refused to say anything on airspace violation by a Pakistan helicopter in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it is a very sensitive issue. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple fixes iPhone 15 Pro, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating issue with new iOS 17 update

NASA engineer whose life inspired The Exorcist: Paranormal odyssey of Roland Edwin Hunkeler

India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Live streaming details, match date, venue, and TV broadcast information

Viral video: Mother-daughter duo's epic dance to 'Jawani Jan-E-Man' impresses internet, watch

Only active Indian cricketer in ICC's Top 10 All-time ODI Batting Rankings is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE