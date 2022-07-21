NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu wins Presidential Elections 2022, defeats Yashwant Sinha in race

Droupadi Murmu (Photo- PTI)

In a historic victory, NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential Elections 2022, and is set to become the first-ever tribal President of India when Ram Nath Kovind’s term officially ends.

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu won the presidential vote with a landslide majority against the Opposition’s collective candidate Yashwant Sinha. Murmu emerged victorious with over 50 percent of the vote count out of the total 10.8 lakh votes.

Congratulating Murmu on her landmark win, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the new president-elect, saying that she has always been dedicated to the service and upliftment of those less fortunate, especially those living in rural areas.

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में प्रभावी जीत दर्ज करने के लिए श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को बधाई। वे गाँव, गरीब, वंचितों के साथ-साथ झुग्गी-झोपड़ियों में भी लोक कल्याण के लिए सक्रिय रहीं हैं।आज वे उनके बीच से निकल कर सर्वोच्च संवैधानिक पद तक पहुँची हैं।यह भारतीय लोकतंत्र की ताक़त का प्रमाण है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 21, 2022

Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha also took to social media to congratulate the next president of India, who will be sworn in soon after current President Ram Nath Kovind completes his term on July 25.

“I also thank all members of the Electoral College who voted for me. I accepted the offer of Opposition parties solely guided by the philosophy of Karma Yoga preached by Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita -- 'Do your duty without expectation of the fruits thereof'," Sinha said.

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव 2022 में विजयी होने पर मैं श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू को बधाई देता हूँ।



देशवासियों को उम्मीद है कि 15वें राष्ट्रपति के रूप में वो बिना किसी भय या पक्षपात के संविधान की संरक्षक के रूप में जिम्मेदारी निभाएंगी। pic.twitter.com/tphTZe2QoM — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 21, 2022

Briefing the media, Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, who is returning officer for the election, said Droupadi Murmu has got 2161 votes whose electoral value is 5,77,777.

"Up to this round, the cumulative total is - total valid votes is 3219 with a total value of 8,38,839 of which Droupadi Murmu gets 2161 votes of the value of 5,77,777. Yashwant Sinha gets 1058 votes of the value of 2,61,062," Mody said.

