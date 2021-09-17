Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reveals how he earns Rs 4 lakh per month

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of lives but Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari made the most of his time as he was at home in lockdown. On Friday, while speaking at an event in Haryana about his experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister Gadkari revealed that he utilised his time thoroughly during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown.

Union Minister Gadkari was in Haryana to oversee the progress of the new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. During the event, he said, "In COVID-19 time, I did two things - I started cooking at home and giving lectures through video conference. I delivered many lectures online, which were uploaded on YouTube. Owing to huge viewership, YouTube now pays me Rs 4 lakh per month."

During the event, the Union Minister also opened up on how he once commanded the demolition of his father-in-law's home without telling his wife.

Narrating the incident, he said, "I was newly married. My father-in-law's house was in the middle of the road. Without telling my wife, I had ordered the demolition of my father-in-law's house."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Union Minister Gadkari, during an event in Ratlam, also gave an update about the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME), covering the states like Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

He said that of the 245 km expressway in Madhya Pradesh, the construction of 106 km has been completed.

"he DME is the world's largest expressway. The 1350-km long expressway would help the people to reach Mumbai from Delhi in 12-12.5 hours. The expressway would culminate at JNPT-Nhava Sheva, which is India's largest container port."

He added that the expressway would cross through socially and economically backward areas of MP, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, adding that the construction of the expressway would be completed by 2023.