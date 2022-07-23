Search icon
NDA-backed Droupadi Murmu to take oath as 15th President of India on July 25

Droupadi Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value 6,76,803. She will be the first member from the tribal community to become the President of India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 06:14 AM IST

File Photo

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as India`s 15th President on July 25 in the Central Hall of Parliament. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer her the oath of office.

To facilitate members to attend the ceremony, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet that day at 2 pm instead of 11 am on the day.

The term of President Ram Nath Kovind comes to an end on Sunday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a certificate of the election to Droupadi Murmu as the next President of India. She defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the presidential election.

Droupadi Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value 6,76,803 while Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value 3,80,177. She will be the first member from the tribal community, and the second woman, to hold the top constitutional post in the country.

Droupadi Murmu was the first woman governor of Jharkhand and served in the post from 2015 to 2021.

Born in a poor tribal family in a village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Droupadi Murmu completed her studies despite challenging circumstances. She taught at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur. She has also served as a minister in Odisha.

