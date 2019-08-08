NCW urges Delhi Police to take 'immediate action' on alleged rape of Tihar jail inmate

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took suo-moto cognizance of reports which claimed that a 42-year-old female inmate of Tihar jail was allegedly raped by a policeman.

The NCW urged the Commissioner of Police, New Delhi to take immediate action and submit a detailed investigation report to the Commission.

The woman was reportedly being brought to Delhi after a court hearing in Murshidabad district of West Bengal when a policeman on board the train she was travelling in allegedly raped her.

According to reports, the woman informed a doctor at the Tihar jail the following day.

A complaint in this regard was filed earlier this week.