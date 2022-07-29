NCW summons Adhir over Droupadi Murmu remark, asks Sonia to take action

Adhir Chowdhury has been summoned by NCW over his 'Rashtrapatni' comment

The National Commission of Women (NCW) took suo motu action on Thursday in response to Congress Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's statement about President Droupadi Murmu, referring to her as "Rashtrapatni."

Chowdhury has received a notice from the Commission seeking his presence on August 3. The Congressman's written justification for the comment has also been sought by the NCW from him.

According to a joint statement from the NCW and 13 State Commissions for Women, Chowdhury's comment was "extremely disrespectful, and constitutes an attempt to embarrass the Hon'ble President."

The NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma and representatives from 13 State Commissions, including those from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, present at the quarterly meeting in Visakhapatnam, issued a statement that read, "We call upon right-thinking persons to condemn his words in the strongest possible language."

The use of the term "Rashtrapatni" to allude to India's first tribal president has created a new rift between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress. The BJP has demanded an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

(with inputs from PTI)