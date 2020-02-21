NCW notice to Gujarat govt after women trainee clerks made to stand naked for physical test in Surat

National Commission for Women on Friday issued notice to Gujarat government and sought answers over the reports that women trainee clerks were made to stand naked together in a room for a medical test at a Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)-run hospital.

Around 10 female trainee clerks of the civic body were made to stand naked for a medical test in the gynaecology ward of the hospital, PTI reported.

Reports said the women were made to stand naked for a long time while lady doctors subjected them to a gynaecological finger test.

The incident reportedly took place in the SMC-run Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research (SMIMER) hospital on February 20.

Taking cognisance of media reports, the NCW has asked Gujarat chief secretary Anil Mukim to look into the matter send the Commission the action-taken report details at the earliest.

Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani has also ordered a probe into the matter.

The incident has created a massive outrage as it comes only days after students of a girls' college in Gujarat's Bhuj town were allegedly forced by hostel authorities to remove their undergarments to prove they were not menstruating.

Surat Mayor Jagdish Patel has assured stern action against the culprits.

"This issue is very serious. Such physical tests are conducted on all those employees who are getting permanent after finishing their training period. We will take strict action against the culprits if the allegations levelled by the women staffers are found to be true," Patel said.

Mandatory physical test

Officials said that as per rules of the SMC, all trainee employees need to undergo a physical test to prove their physical fitness for the job upon the completion of their training period.

They said some female trainee clerks came to SMMER hospital for mandatory medical test upon completion of their three years of the training period.

SMC Employees Union files complaint with Municipal Commissioner

The SMC Employees Union has filed a complaint to the commissioner, alleging that even unmarried women were checked for pregnancy by female doctors.

The commissioner has formed a three-member committee to probe the allegations and submit a report in 15 days.

The all-women committee comprises former dean of the medical college Dr Kalpana Desai, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Gayatri Jariwala and executive engineer Trupti Kalathia.

The union said though they are not against the mandatory test, the method adopted for women staffers in the gynaecology ward was not proper.