NCW issues notice to DGP Bengal after Jalpaiguri woman gang-raped for demanding ‘cut money’ from TMC member

After Mamata’s exhortation, woman approaches TMC panchayat member to return cut money, gets gang-raped

In a shocking incident, a woman who went back to collect ‘cut money’ – a hefty bribe paid to local officials - was allegedly gangraped by a TMC panchayat member and three of his friends.

The National Commission for Women condemned the incident and issued notice to the Bengal DGP to intervene in the matter at the earliest.

The victim had allegedly paid Rs 7000 for the allocation of a house. After a year, no dwelling unit was allocated to them and emboldened by Mamata’s exhortations to party members to return ‘cut money’, she approached the panchayat member.

.@NCWIndia issues notice to DGP Bengal over alleged gangrape of woman by TMC panchayat member and three accomplices in Jalpaiguri

When she went to ask for money on August 14, she was allegedly gangraped by the panchayat member and his associates. The four reportedly absconded after news of the incident spread.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had warned party leaders that those involved in taking "cut money" from government schemes and other corrupt practices would be put behind bars.

The warning from the West Bengal chief minister came at an organisational meeting of Nadia district, where the TMC lost one of the two Lok Sabha seats to the BJP.

"Our party supremo has warned us against getting involved in corruption and told us to return cut money, if we had taken any from people. She has told us if anyone is found seeking cut money to provide benefits from government schemes, he or she will be arrested," a senior TMC leader from Nadia district said.

Banerjee's instructions to party leaders came in the wake of statewide protests outside residences of a number of TMC leaders by people, who sought the return of cut money taken by them in the area.