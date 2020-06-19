NCW chief writes to UP DGP seeking action against Bhim Army chief's derogatory tweets on women

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday wrote of Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthy and asked for strict action against Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad over his demeaning tweets on women. Azad allegedly used obscene words in the tweets during his conversation with women on March 23, 2018, and April 16, 2018.

In the letter, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said that the commission has taken cognizance of the derogatory and defamatory tweets against women by Azaad.

"The National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of tweets on Twitter of Chandra Shekhar Aazad (Link of the account: https://twitter.com/BhimArmyChiet?s=20) wherein it is seen that derogatory and defamatory statements have been made against women by him. The Commission has taken note of the rise in cyber harassment and use of derogatory statements in cyberspace against women amounts to serious offence under law," read the letter.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the demeaning tweets made on #women by @BhimArmyChief. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup requesting strict action against Azad to put an end to #cybercrimes against #women. pic.twitter.com/uNQwMJza9z — NCW (@NCWIndia) June 19, 2020

"NCW is also in touch with SP Sharanpur regarding this cyber abuse of women on Social Media. NCW is committed towards ensuring cybersecurity to women and creating safe spaces for them," it said in another tweet.

Aazad has denied all the allegations.