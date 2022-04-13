NCW chairperson slams Mamata Banerjee over her remark in Nadia rape case

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma Tuesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on the alleged gang-rape and death of a minor in Nadia and termed it "unfortunate".

"Her (Mamata Banerjee`s) statement over the incident is very unfortunate. Being a woman, she should understand the pain of another woman. She pointed fingers at the victim, it was wrong," said Rekha Sharma while speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday.

On Monday, the West Bengal CM had questioned if the girl was actually raped or had a love affair that got her pregnant.

"How do you know if she was raped? The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the death. I had asked them. Was she pregnant or had a love affair or was sick? Even family knew it was a love affair. If a couple is in a relationship, how can I stop them?", the Chief Minister said.

Moreover, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday sought a response from the state government over the alleged gang rape and death of a 14-year-old girl in the Nadia district`s Hanskhali.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the case. Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal`s Nadia district.

The victim`s family accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case. A case under sections 376(2)(G) (gangrape), 302 (murder), 204 (tampering with evidence) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act was registered in the case.

(With ANI inputs)

