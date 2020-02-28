NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma visits Jaffrabad, to probe reports of harassment of women during riots

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma, along with two other members of the commission, visited the Jaffrabad area of Northeast Delhi on Friday to find out if women were harassed or assaulted in the communal violence during the Delhi Riots, that broke out over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and had ensued the national capital over the past few days.

The NCW team first arrived at the DCP North East district office, before going to the violence-hit area of Jaffrabad.

After meeting and interacting with the locals, Rekha Sharma said that the whole atmosphere is peaceful but there is still a "little bit of tension". She said that she will come again on Saturday as well.

"There is a little bit of tension here but on the whole, the atmosphere is peaceful. I'll come again tomorrow," the NCW chairperson said.

Delhi: Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma, along with 2 members, visits the Jaffrabad area to meet the women here. She says, "There is a little bit of tension here but on the whole the atmosphere is peaceful. I'll come again tomorrow ". pic.twitter.com/ZeYOz172W0 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020

Security personnel remained deployed in Delhi’s Khajoori Khaas and Dayalpur areas on February 28.

These areas were one of those majorly violence-affected parts of North-East Delhi. No violence was reported as of now in North-East Delhi.

At least 38 have been reported dead so far in Delhi violence. A few days ago, anti and pro CAA groups clashed in parts of North-East Delhi, which resulted in a major loss of lives and properties.