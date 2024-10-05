Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan match 7

Non-veg thali cost drops 2%, veg thali prices on rise, reason is...

Salman Khan is irritated by his past, gets confronted by his younger self in Bigg Boss 18: 'Na maine kuch kiya, na...'

NCRTC kicks off trial runs of Namo Bharat trains on Sahibabad-New Ashok Nagar route: Check speed, timings and distance

BIG boost for Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services, to challenge ICICI, SBI bank as his company gets SEBI nod for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan match 7

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan match 7

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

Non-veg thali cost drops 2%, veg thali prices on rise, reason is...

Non-veg thali cost drops 2%, veg thali prices on rise, reason is...

8 high-protein low-calorie vegetarian dinner

8 high-protein low-calorie vegetarian dinner

8 fruits with anti-ageing properties

8 fruits with anti-ageing properties

TDS deposit rules relaxed: Is employee TDS credit at risk?

TDS deposit rules relaxed: Is employee TDS credit at risk?

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: ��इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Salman Khan is irritated by his past, gets confronted by his younger self in Bigg Boss 18: 'Na maine kuch kiya, na...'

Salman Khan is irritated by his past, gets confronted by his younger self in Bigg Boss 18: 'Na maine kuch kiya, na...'

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

Meet Mammootty, Saif's heroine, South star who failed in Bollywood, was slapped by director, thrown out of films; now...

Meet Mammootty, Saif's heroine, South star who failed in Bollywood, was slapped by director, thrown out of films; now...

HomeIndia

India

NCRTC kicks off trial runs of Namo Bharat trains on Sahibabad-New Ashok Nagar route: Check speed, timings and distance

This marks a major milestone, as Namo Bharat trains is now entering Delhi, bringing the corridor's Delhi section closer to the already operational section from Sahibabad to Meerut South.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 06:20 PM IST

NCRTC kicks off trial runs of Namo Bharat trains on Sahibabad-New Ashok Nagar route: Check speed, timings and distance
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a significant step towards implementing India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), NCRTC has commenced trial runs on the Sahibabad-New Ashok Nagar section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

This marks a major milestone, as Namo Bharat trains is now entering Delhi, bringing the corridor's Delhi section closer to the already operational section from Sahibabad to Meerut South. NCRTC MD, Shalabh Goel was present on the occasion with senior officers to witness this moment. Namo Bharat train has been operated manually to check the Civil Structure compatibility in the trials. As testing advances, NCRTC will carry out comprehensive evaluations to assess the train's integrated performance and its coordination with various subsystems such as tracks, signalling, Platform Screen Doors (PSDs), and overhead power supply systems. Extensive trial runs, including high-speed tests, are planned over the next few months.

This 12 km stretch of the corridor is going to connect Sahibabad RRTS station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS station, having two RRTS stations of Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar. Once operational, it will offer commuters a fast and efficient travel option between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South RRTS station, reducing the travel time to less than 40 minutes. Anand Vihar RRTS station is expected to become one of the busiest commuter transit hubs, with significant daily footfall due to its proximity to a metro station serving two metro lines, a railway station, and two ISBTs--one on the Delhi side and the other at Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh. NCRTC is ensuring the seamless integration of these various transit modes to offer commuters effortless convenience and accessibility, making Anand Vihar RRTS station a model for multi-modal integration. The New Ashok Nagar RRTS station is located less than 100 meters from the New Ashok Nagar Metro Station. To integrate these two transport modes, NCRTC will provide a footbridge (FOB) connecting the concourse level of the Metro station to the concourse of the RRTS station.

Additionally, two more FOBs will enhance accessibility at the New Ashok Nagar RRTS station--one connecting Chilla Village and Mayur Vihar Extension, and the other near the Ancient Shiv Temple for easy access to New Ashok Nagar residents. All these will provide easy access to the residents of New Ashok Nagar. NCRTC recently earned top honors at the UIC Sustainability Impact Awards 2024 in Germany, winning both the Best Transit Award for Seamless Connectivity and the prestigious Overall Winner Award, standing out among numerous global entries. Currently, Namo Bharat train services operate over a 42 km stretch from Sahibabad to Meerut South, covering nine stations of Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South. With the operationalization of Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar section, the operational length will increase to 54 km with 11 RRTS stations.

Delhi section has three stations of New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, and Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station. The work on the rest of the section from New Ashok Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan station is in the final stage of construction and track laying activities are in progress. Once the entire 82 km corridor is completed by the targeted deadline of June 2025, passengers will be able to travel between Delhi and Meerut in less than an hour.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: 3 dead, several injured after blast at firecracker manufacturing unit in Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh: 3 dead, several injured after blast at firecracker manufacturing unit in Bareilly

Karan Johar offered Salman Khan's role in KKHH to THIS actor first, his address confused the director

Karan Johar offered Salman Khan's role in KKHH to THIS actor first, his address confused the director

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to debut Smart Replay System, know about technology that was used in IPL 2024

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to debut Smart Replay System, know about technology that was used in IPL 2024

IND vs BAN T20: Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel unhappy with this star cricketer ahead of match against Bangladesh

IND vs BAN T20: Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel unhappy with this star cricketer ahead of match against Bangladesh

Israel launches airstrike in Lebanon's Beirut, 5 killed

Israel launches airstrike in Lebanon's Beirut, 5 killed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement