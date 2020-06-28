NCR: With 'second wave' of locust invasion likely, officials ready chemicals, drones to deter pests

In view of the giant swarms of desert locusts bursting into the National Capital Region (NCR) in an unprecedented invasion, the Union Ministry of Agriculture has issued an advisory to farmers of the districts which lie in the direct line of the threat of these locust attacks.

SN Sharma, the Deputy Director of the Agriculture Ministry, has issued an advisory to the farmers regarding the possible location of the locust swarms in various districts and called for adequate planning from prior in view of this. The Agriculture Ministry has said that the locust swarm is set to arrive today in Gurgaon and Faridabad, near the border of Haryana.

According to reports, the administration in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar is preparing for a 'second wave' of a possible locust invasion in Noida. Officials have warned about a wave of locusts coming in from Gurgaon and Faridabad and slowing down near the Mahmadpur Jatav village of Jewar.

However, the officials have also decidedly prepared for the locust swarms.

The Agriculture Ministry has said that for the case of the locust invasion in districts like Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, the farmers are advised to collectively beat loud drums, tin containers, utensils and use loudspeakers to prevent the locusts from descending on farms and damaging crops.

Since the pests take shelter in trees and shrubs from evening till daybreak, the government is also planning to spray pesticides during the night when the locusts rest on trees. The plan is to spray around 5,000 litres of agro-defence chemicals in such affected areas

The chemicals are to be sprayed from midnight to 7 AM.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Agriculture on Saturday said that India is the first country to control locusts by using drones.

"India is the first country to control locust by using drones after finalising the protocols and getting all statutory approvals. Major operations are concentrated in Rajasthan where maximum resources are committed," the Agriculture Ministry said in a release.

According to the information given by the ministry, all the groups of locust swarms are being tracked by teams of the state agriculture departments of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, local administrations and officials of the Central Locust Warning Organisation, and control operations are underway.

More control teams from Rajasthan have been moved to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to help control operations being carried out to ward away locusts in these two states, the release said. Ground control teams are constantly tracking them and will undertake major control operations once they settle down.