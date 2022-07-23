NCR weather update: Rain, thundershowers in Delhi, adjacent cities over the weekend, check complete IMD forecast

Photo: IANS

The national capital got relief from heat as the monsoon gained some consistency this week. As per the latest Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for NCR, light to moderate rain with thundershowers are expected over the weekend in the region.

As per the update released at 8:45 pm on Friday, all four regions of NCR (Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, Southeast) are expected to see generally cloudy skies today and tomorrow. Light to moderate rain with thundershowers are likely on Saturday. Similar weather with light rain and thundershowers is expected on Sunday.

In terms of regions, the Northwest NCR comprises Panipat, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Hisar and Karnal while Northeast has Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur and Ghaziabad. Southeast NCR comprises Noida, Faridabad, Palwal, Hodal, Hathin, Aligarh, Bulandshahar and Mathura, while Nuh, Rewari, Alwar, Narnaul and Gurugram make up Southwest.

While a yellow alert had been issued by the IMD for Friday (July 22), no weather warnings have been issued for Saturday (July 23) or Sunday (July 24).

In terms of the mercury, a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius was forecasted for Saturday. For Sunday, the minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius is forecasted.

