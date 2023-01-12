Search icon
Delhi weather forecast: Another cold wave to hit NCR, check latest IMD update

As per IMD, parts of Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan will get fresh cold wave conditions from Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 07:24 AM IST

Delhi weather forecast: Another cold wave to hit NCR, check latest IMD update
A worker walks on a road carrying a bucket of mud amid the dense fog on a cold winter day, in Gurugram | Photo: ANI

Just as Delhi and neighbouring states in north and central India were recovering from the intense cold wave in the first 10 days of January, another cold wave is likely to hit on the weekend. As per Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest forecast, northern and central parts will experience cold wave conditions beginning Saturday (January 14).

As per IMD, isolated pockets of Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan will get cold wave conditions on Sunday (January 15) and Monday (January 16). The cold wave will follow a slight rise in temperatures in many parts of Northwest India. 

“The rise in minimum temperatures by about 2 degrees Celsius very is likely over many parts of Northwest India by January 12 morning; no significant change by January 13 and gradual fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius during January 14-16,” IMD said.

Traffic in NCR could again be disrupted by a dense blanket of fog withIMD also predicting a fresh spell of dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets during night and morning hours over Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab from January 14 to 16.

“Dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets during night and morning hours over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours. Dense fog very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya and Tripura during next 48 hours,” IMD added.

