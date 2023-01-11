Search icon
NCR news: Auto Expo congestion expected on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, check full traffic advisory

Noida Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic and parking advisory for the Greater Noida Expressway and roads near Auto Expo 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Greater Noida Auto Expo 2023 Traffic, Parking advisory | Photo: IANS

With the Auto Expo 2023 having begun from today, commuters in the area may experience discomfort. Massive crowds are expected to come to the India Expo Mart on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway between January 11 and 18. 

The Noida Traffic Police has made preparations to deal with the rush and issued a comprehensive traffic and parking advisory for motor vehicles plying in the area. 

Congestion is expected to increase travel time for commuters going to and coming from Greater Noida in the upcoming days. The major automobile event is set to be open for the general public from January 13.

As per the traffic advisory by Noida Traffic Police:

In case of excessive traffic on Noida-Greater Noida expressway, commuters can take the suggested alternate route from Expo Mart to Sirsa Golchakkar to the Peripheral Expressway.

Auto Expo participants and viewers coming from Chilla/ DND via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway can park their vehicles at the Bada Gol Chakkar near the Galgotia cut and the Expo Mart Gol Chakkar. They can avail the shuttle provided by Expo Mart to reach the venue.

