NCR may shrink 24 percent as CM Khattar seeks one-third reduction of area around Delhi

Representational Image

If Haryana's proposal to completely exclude five districts—Karnal, Mahendragarh, Charkhi-Dadri, Jind, and Bhiwani—and take out three tehsils of Panipat and Rohtak districts from the administrative boundary of the region is approved by the NCR Planning Board on Tuesday, the area of the National Capital Region (NCR) could shrink by nearly 24 percent.

The remaining three member states have not made any proposals to limit the territory covered by the NCR, but Haryana has. According to sources, none of them had expressed any objection to the proposal made by Haryana, clearing the path for its ratification.

This stands in sharp contrast to the policies that earlier Haryana administrations had pursued to incorporate more districts in the NCR. According to the data, while the suggested area of Haryana in the NCR was 13,413 sq km in the Regional Plan 2021, the real extent rose to 25,327 sq km as more districts were added by 2018. Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Charkhi-Dadri, Karnal, and Jind are five additional districts that were added to the NCR during this time. Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, two districts from Uttar Pradesh, and Bharatpur, a district from Rajasthan, were also added.

Explaining the rationale why Haryana is seeking a reduction of its share in the NCR, Khattar said, “The area under NCR was expanded to reduce the urbanisation burden on the national capital of Delhi. Thus, it was decided to develop the adjoining areas also with parallel facilities, infrastructure and other amenities. The area kept on exceeding. However, with that expansion, certain ill-effects were also being noticed.”

He further added, “For instance, when NGT imposes restrictions – be it to curb pollution, or other infrastructural curbs, the entire portion (roughly 57 per cent of Haryana) also gets affected with those restrictions. With reduction in the area under NCR, at least a large proportion of such areas shall be free from such restrictions.”

The state government officials acknowledged that there had previously been a push to include more areas in the NCR for "political" motives rather than for the sake of smart planning and regional development.

Taking lessons from the past, the proposed Regional Plan suggests that NCR cities be developed with optimal high rise and high density standards. It has emphasized the importance of addressing the issue of water shortage, as Singapore did in transitioning from a water importer to a water surplus in a few decades.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi accounts for 2.69 per cent in the NCR, while Haryana has the largest share of 45.98 per cent in the NCR, while Uttar Pradesh has 26.92 per cent (eight districts) and Rajasthan has 24.41 per cent (two districts).