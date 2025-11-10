FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

NCR 360-kg explosives recovery shocker: Who is Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, who led to massive arms bust near Delhi?

A team of Jammu and Kashmir police found 350 kg of ammonium nitrate, assault rifles, and ammunition.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

NCR 360-kg explosives recovery shocker: Who is Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, who led to massive arms bust near Delhi?
Days after a Kashmiri physician named Adil Ahmad Rather was detained for allegedly hanging posters endorsing the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar, a significant terror plan was discovered, and a concerning explosives seizure was made from Faridabad, Haryana. Jammu and Kashmir police team found 350 kg of ammonium nitrate, assault rifles, and ammunition. According to Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta, timers were also discovered with the explosives.

Who is Adil Ahmad Rather?

South Kashmir's Qazigund is home to Adil Ahmad Rather. He was a senior resident at Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag until October 2024,

Jaish-e-Mohammed posters first surfaced in Srinagar on October 27. The police found CCTV footage capturing Adil pasting the posters. Adil was taken into custody nine days later, on November 6, from a hospital on Ambala Road in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

An AK-47 rifle and ammunition were discovered in Adil's locker during a police raid at the GMC Anantnag earlier this week. He faced charges under both the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act. A massive quantity of weapons and explosives was found in Faridabad as a result of the investigation; Adil allegedly kept these items with another physician, Muzammil Shakeel, who was also taken into custody.

Muzammil is a resident of Pulwama. He was working as a doctor in Al-Falah Hospital in Faridabad. Sources said that the doctors' alleged involvement suggests that terror networks are now recruiting highly educated professionals.

Police are probing how a huge amount of explosives was moved without detection so close to the national capital.

