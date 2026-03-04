FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen’s record-breaking century powers New Zealand to 9-wicket win over South Africa, reach final

5 people injured in vehicle collision at TVK chief Vijay's Thanjavur rally

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar to be Opposition candidate in lone Rajya Sabha seat in Maharashtra, gets Congress backing

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh-starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to re-release in theatres on this date

Mirzapur, Delhi Crime actor Rajesh Tailang mourns his mother's demise: 'Jo is duniya mein laayi, aaj is duniya se chali gayi'

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Check live streaming details, head-to-head record, pitch and weather report

US says killed Iranian official behind President Donald Trump assassination plot

Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, who played Shah Rukh Khan's father in Devdas, passes away at 81

Nepal Election 2026: Post Gen-Z uprising, referendum on corruption, monarchy and political stability

Nitish Kumar to quit as Bihar CM? Speculation rife as key JD(U) meeting underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen’s record-breaking century powers New Zealand to 9-wicket win over South Africa, reach final

SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen’s record-breaking century powers New Ze

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Check live streaming details, head-to-head record, pitch and weather report

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Check live streaming details

US says killed Iranian official behind President Donald Trump assassination plot

US says killed Iranian official behind President Donald Trump assassination plot

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader? Look at his family, net worth, business and more

Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader?

Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with Indian cricketer, know about her educational qualification, net worth and more

Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with cricketer

Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Atlee, Nani, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati attend grand celebration

Celebrities at Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash

HomeIndia

INDIA

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar to be Opposition candidate in lone Rajya Sabha seat in Maharashtra, gets Congress backing

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has been chosen to represent the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, with the support of Congress in the March 16 Rajya Sabha polls. Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar announced that his party is committed to giving full support to Pawar after confirmation from the high command.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 04, 2026, 09:31 PM IST

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar to be Opposition candidate in lone Rajya Sabha seat in Maharashtra, gets Congress backing
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has been chosen to represent the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, with the support of Congress in the March 16 Rajya Sabha polls. Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar announced that his party is committed to giving full support to Pawar after confirmation from the high command and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, ANI news agency reported.  

“We have received a sign from the high command... Sharad Pawar will be the candidate from Maha Vikas Aghadi... As a national party, we should receive a place in the Rajya Sabha,” Wadettiwar told ANI. 

This follows an initial disagreement among the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partners over the Opposition’s only likely winnable Rajya Sabha seat in Maharashtra. Prior to this, the three alliance partners of the MVA, NCP(SP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) had vied for the seat. The Congress had reasoned that they had a national presence, while Sena (UBT) had claimed “first right” for the Maharashtra Assembly numbers.  

He added that while Congress had initially claimed the seat, coordination with NCP and adherence to MVA ethics led to backing Pawar, reflecting unity among alliance partners ahead of crucial elections. 

“We had claimed the Rajya Sabha seat because our party is a national party. There was a strong demand for it. However, many leaders from the NCP Sharad Pawar faction contacted us and also reached out to Uddhav Thackeray. Among them, Sharad Pawar is the senior-most... We are abiding by the ethics of the MVA. Our high command has decided to support Pawar Saheb. We've received a call that Mallikarjun Kharge has decided that Pawar Saheb should be supported,” Wadettiwar said to reporters. 

Nationalist Congress Party-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the allies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), particularly the Congress and the Shiv Sena-UBT, for naming her father, Sharad Pawar, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Speaking to ANI, Sule said, “I am eternally grateful to the Congress and Shiv Sena for the large-heartedness they have shown.” Her remarks follow Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar’s. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen’s record-breaking century powers New Zealand to 9-wicket win over South Africa, reach final
SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen’s record-breaking century powers New Ze
5 people injured in vehicle collision at TVK chief Vijay's Thanjavur rally
5 injured in vehicle collision at TVK chief Vijay's Thanjavur rally
NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar to be Opposition candidate in lone Rajya Sabha seat in Maharashtra, gets Congress backing
NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar to be Opposition candidate in lone Rajya Sabha seat i
Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh-starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to re-release in theatres on this date
Kartik Aaryan-starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to re-release in theatres
Mirzapur, Delhi Crime actor Rajesh Tailang mourns his mother's demise: 'Jo is duniya mein laayi, aaj is duniya se chali gayi'
Mirzapur, Delhi Crime actor Rajesh Tailang mourns his mother's demise
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader? Look at his family, net worth, business and more
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader?
Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with Indian cricketer, know about her educational qualification, net worth and more
Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with cricketer
Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Atlee, Nani, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati attend grand celebration
Celebrities at Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow with modern interiors, lush green garden and more | See pics
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow | See Pics
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup amid ICC review: A look at his family, luxurious property, net worth
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup: A look at his family, property, net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement