NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar to be Opposition candidate in lone Rajya Sabha seat in Maharashtra, gets Congress backing

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has been chosen to represent the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, with the support of Congress in the March 16 Rajya Sabha polls. Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar announced that his party is committed to giving full support to Pawar after confirmation from the high command.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has been chosen to represent the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, with the support of Congress in the March 16 Rajya Sabha polls. Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar announced that his party is committed to giving full support to Pawar after confirmation from the high command and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, ANI news agency reported.

“We have received a sign from the high command... Sharad Pawar will be the candidate from Maha Vikas Aghadi... As a national party, we should receive a place in the Rajya Sabha,” Wadettiwar told ANI.

This follows an initial disagreement among the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partners over the Opposition’s only likely winnable Rajya Sabha seat in Maharashtra. Prior to this, the three alliance partners of the MVA, NCP(SP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) had vied for the seat. The Congress had reasoned that they had a national presence, while Sena (UBT) had claimed “first right” for the Maharashtra Assembly numbers.

He added that while Congress had initially claimed the seat, coordination with NCP and adherence to MVA ethics led to backing Pawar, reflecting unity among alliance partners ahead of crucial elections.

“We had claimed the Rajya Sabha seat because our party is a national party. There was a strong demand for it. However, many leaders from the NCP Sharad Pawar faction contacted us and also reached out to Uddhav Thackeray. Among them, Sharad Pawar is the senior-most... We are abiding by the ethics of the MVA. Our high command has decided to support Pawar Saheb. We've received a call that Mallikarjun Kharge has decided that Pawar Saheb should be supported,” Wadettiwar said to reporters.

Nationalist Congress Party-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the allies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), particularly the Congress and the Shiv Sena-UBT, for naming her father, Sharad Pawar, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Speaking to ANI, Sule said, “I am eternally grateful to the Congress and Shiv Sena for the large-heartedness they have shown.” Her remarks follow Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar’s.