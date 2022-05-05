NCPCR asks Twitter to take down Kunal Kamra’s edited post about viral kid singing to PM Modi in Germany

File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Germany was made special with a young boy’s melodious song. While the internet heaped praises for the boy’s song, comedian Kunal Kamra was caught in trouble for posting an edited version of this clipping.

Recently, the father of the boy had expressed his anger at the comedian’s for sharing the edited version of the interaction between a kid and the Prime Minister.

He called Kamra ‘trash’ and tweeted, “He is my 7 year old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved Motherland . Though he is still very young but certainly he loves his country more than you Mr. Kamra or Kachra watever u are. Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics & try to work on your poor jokes.”

Following this, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has decided to act upon the stand-up comedian's Twitter post. The commission has issued a statement that asks Twitter to take down the post and take action.

The Chairperson of NCPCR has also reacted to the boy's father's tweet.

According to sources, the police is likely to intervene in the matter.

Comedian Kunal Kamra shared the video of the Prime Minister’s meeting with the young boy by replacing the song that the boy sang with another one. In his attempt to take a dig at the rising inflation, the comedian replaced the boy’s song - 'Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat' with another song - 'Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain' from the movie 'Peepli Live' which was released in 2010.

The video first went viral when PM Modi praised the boy’s song saying, “Wah! Badhiya!”

The incident took place when PM Modi went to Germany to interact with the top CEOs of India and Germany at a roundtable meeting.