NCPCR asks Facebook to act against Rahul Gandhi for posting identity of minor rape victim's family

After Twitter suspended the accounts of the Congress party, and several of its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi for violating the rules, now, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked Facebook to remove a video posted on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Instagram profile, revealing identify of a minor girl victim's family.

In a letter to Facebook, NCPCR asked Facebook to take 'appropriate action' against his profile for violating the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Twitter had recently suspended Rahul Gandhi's account after he had tweeted a picture of the victim's family. Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the microblogging site is a "biased platform" and follows the government's directions.

In a video statement, the Congress leader questioned if India would let a company define the politics of the country.

On Thursday, clarifying its position regarding blocking accounts of Congress party and several of its leaders, Twitter said its rules are enforced judiciously and impartially for everyone on its service. In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson said the microblogging site will continue to take proactive action if its rules are violated.

Citing the reason behind blocking accounts, the company said it was alerted by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) about specific content on the platform that allegedly revealed the identity of an alleged sexual assault victim's (and a minor's) parents.

"As explained in our Help Center, if a Tweet was found to be in violation of the Twitter Rules, and has yet to be deleted by the account holder, we hide it behind a notice and the account remains locked until the Tweet is removed or the appeal is successfully processed," the Twitter spokesperson said.

On August 1, a 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi, the police had said.