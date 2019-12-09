NCP supporters want me as Maharashtra Deputy CM, Uddhav Thackeray has authority to allocate portfolios: Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Maharashtra government's cabinet expansion said that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has the authority to decide the allocation of portfolios to the elected representatives.

Ajit Pawar on November 23 had taken oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra along with Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister after BJP formed government in the state with the support of NCP, however, the Ajit Pawar's move did not have party supremo Sharad Pawar's approval.

The matter went into Supreme Court following which a floor test was ordered. However, a day before the floor test, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar resigned from their posts as they did not have the numbers.

On his role in the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, Ajit Pawar said he was elected by the people of Baramati and that he will work for the development of the people of his constituency. However, Ajit Pawar mentioned that his party supporters wanted to see him as Maharashtra deputy chief minister but party chief Sharad Pawar will take a decision on it.

Ajit Pawar also did not comment on the clean chit given to him by the Anti-Corruption Branch of Mumbai in the multi-crore irrigation scam. He also declined to comment on forming the government with Devendra Fadnavis.

Weeks after the entire crisis over government formation in Maharashtra, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis put his two cents on Saturday regarding the political drama, opining on the current Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government and the developments with NCP's Ajit Pawar, that had taken the media by storm.

"Ajit Pawar told me that the NCP cannot run a three-party government with Shiv Sena and the Congress and that is why they had approached us, the BJP, for forming a coalition government with us," Fadnavis said, adding that according to Ajit Pawar, this decision also had the express approval of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

In addition to this, Fadnavis claimed, Ajit Pawar had even made him talk to several NCP MLAs to assure him of the idea of forming an NCP-BJP government. "Now, whether it was the right decision or not will be decided later," said the former Maharashtra Chief Minister.

He also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party never hatches up a 'deal' with anyone. If such was the case, Fadnavis said, then the BJP could just have agreed to Shiv Sena's claim of sharing the Chief Minister post for 2.5 years.

Instead, the BJP agreed to not compromise and stepped back since they were confident about the public mandate which had crowned them as the party with the single-largest majority in the state.

For context, even though the Shiv Sena contested the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP, following the elections Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had demanded a rotating Chief Ministerial post, which ultimately became the reason for the fallout between the parties.