NCP (SP) leader Sule refutes reports of merger with Congress: 'No such proposal'

Sule also expressed disappointment over the split in the Trinamool Congress, noting that the Shiv Sena and the NCP were also split in the same manner. "The way first Shiv Sena was split, then it was the NCP, the same is happening to the TMC. This is very sad," she said.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Saturday (June 13) dismissed reports suggesting a potential merger of the party with the Congress, saying that no such proposal had been given or received by the party. "Neither anyone from our party has given any such proposal, nor have we received any such proposal," Sule said while speaking with reporters in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Speaking with the media, Sule also expressed disappointment over the split in the Trinamool Congress (TMC), noting that the Shiv Sena and the NCP were also split in the same manner. "The way first Shiv Sena was split, then it was the NCP, the same is happening to the TMC. This is very sad," she said.

On Friday, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja said that the political situation was changing in a way that some parties that were formed by their leaders after leaving the Congress were finding it difficult to survive and that there was speculation that they could merge with the Congress. "Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee were in Congress, split and formed their own parties in Maharashtra and West Bengal. Now the political situation is changing in a way that these parties are finding it difficult to survive and move forward independently. There are speculations that they will have to merge with Congress, because NCP split, now TMC split and the Parliamentary group is demanding separate recognition," Raja told the news agency ANI.

Asked about the FIR filed against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee over alleged inflammatory speech, NCP (SP) leader Sule said: "I am not surprised. In a democracy, every person has the right to voice their opinion."

(With inputs from news agency ANI).