NCP reunion formal announcement in mid-February? Party leaders hints at possible merger with Sharad Pawar

INDIA
National Congress Party (NCP) Chief Ajit Pawar untimely demise in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28, has created a significant gap in the leadership of NCP. Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, and several of his close associates are been considered as the frontrunner for the position of chief of Ajit Pawar's NCP. However, a possible merger with Sharad Pawar's NCP faction is also expected. Several leaders from Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar camps have claimed that merger talks between the two factions were already at an advanced stage, and was finalised even before the death of Maharashtra's Deputy CM.
As per NDTV report, two factions Sharad Pawar NCP, and Ajit Pawar' NCP are set to reunite, with a formal announcement expected in the second week of February, after the local body elections. Ajit Pawar held several meetings with uncle Sharad Pawar back in December and January for a merger, as per senior leaders of NCP.
Sharad Pawar founded the NCP after splitting from the Congress in 1999, with his daughter Supriya Sule and his nephew, Ajit Pawar also joining him in his new party. He later became Chief Minsiter of Maharashta. However, Ajit Pawar rebelled against the party in July 2023, and formed his faction. He joined the ruling Mahayuti and formed the government, and became Deputy Chief Minister. Several of Sharad Pawar's close associates, such as Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Dilip Walse-Patil, had also joined Ajit Pawar's camp.