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NCP Merger Speculation: Sunetra Pawar breaks silence, says 'Things will be known when...'

Sunetra Pawar has responded to speculation about a merger between the two NCP factions, saying details will emerge at the right time. Here's what triggered the reunion buzz after meetings between Praful Patel, Parth Pawar and Sharad Pawar.

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Updated : Nov 11, 2026, 03:52 PM IST

NCP Merger Speculation: Sunetra Pawar breaks silence, says 'Things will be known when...'
NCP Merger Speculation: Sunetra Pawar breaks silence, says 'Things will be known when...' (Source:ANI)
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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sunetra Pawar on Wednesday addressed speculation about a possible merger between the two NCP factions but refrained from giving a clear answer, saying the details would emerge at the appropriate time.

Her remarks come amid renewed discussions about the possible reunification of the NCP factions led by Sunetra Pawar and Sharad Pawar. Speculation intensified last week after senior leaders from the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, including Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, met Sharad Pawar.

What did Sunetra Pawar say on NCP merger rumours?

The meeting took place shortly after the NCP (SP) chief was hospitalised with a chest infection, triggering fresh political discussions about a possible rapprochement between the two factions.

When asked about the possibility of a merger, Sunetra Pawar said, "I know all of you are more interested in a different issue at present. However, today's subject is entirely different. Things (about the merger) will be known when the time comes."

She was speaking at a press conference organised to announce programmes marking the 191st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, which falls on November 15.

Her response has kept the merger question open, even as recent meetings and statements by NCP leaders have added to speculation about a possible political realignment in Maharashtra.

Why has NCP merger speculation gained momentum?

The latest round of merger speculation began after senior leaders from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction met Sharad Pawar last week. The delegation included Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, Ajit Pawar's son. Their meeting with Sharad Pawar took place shortly after the veteran politician was admitted to hospital with a chest infection.

A video that subsequently went viral on social media showed Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel discussing a possible meeting after November 10. This further fuelled speculation that leaders from the two factions could be exploring the possibility of reunification.

Although no formal announcement has been made, the meetings have renewed questions about whether the two groups could eventually come together.

Sunil Tatkare's February merger claim adds to buzz

Adding to the speculation, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare had claimed last week that the merger of the two factions would have taken place in February this year had Ajit Pawar been alive.

Ajit Pawar, who was serving as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president, died in an air crash on January 28.

Tatkare's statement has brought renewed attention to the possibility that discussions about reunification may have been underway before Ajit Pawar's death.

However, neither faction has announced a formal merger agreement.

What happened to NCP after Ajit Pawar's death?

Following Ajit Pawar's death, his wife Sunetra Pawar took over as the NCP president and subsequently became the Deputy Chief Minister in the Maharashtra government.

The government is led by the BJP and includes the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as part of the Mahayuti alliance.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar continues to lead the rival NCP (SP) faction. The possibility of the two factions coming together has therefore become an important political talking point in Maharashtra, particularly following the recent meetings between senior leaders.

For now, Sunetra Pawar's latest remarks have neither confirmed nor ruled out a merger. Her statement that the details would become clear when the time comes leaves the question of NCP reunification open.

(With inputs from agencies)

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