NCP Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

The 18th General Lok Sabha Election in India concluded on June 1, 2024. After the 2023 split, the faction led by Ajit Pawar, now recognized as the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar Faction), emerged as a significant force in Maharashtra. Read more to discover the election results.

In July 2023, most of the elected MLAs and MLCs from the NCP, under Ajit Pawar’s leadership, joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Despite this shift, all MPs except two remained loyal to the original NCP leader, Sharad Pawar.

Key Points for NCP Lok Sabha Elections 2024

- Candidate List: The NCP fielded many strong leaders who play a significant role in their respective constituencies.

- Political Influence: The Ajit Pawar faction continues to be influential in Maharashtra, a key state in Indian politics. Maharashtra is represented by 48 seats in Lok Sabha.

- Party Dynamics: The split in NCP in 2023 led to two distinct factions, each vying for dominance and recognition in the political landscape.

The NCP (Ajit Pawar faction’s) performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be closely watched as it navigates these internal dynamics and aims to secure a significant number of seats.