Zeeshan Akhtar, a key accused in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, has been arrested in Canada, Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam stated, news agency PTI ​reports.

Zeeshan Akhtar, a key accused in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, has been arrested in Canada, Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam stated, news agency PTI reports. The NCP leader (Ajit Pawar faction) was gunned down by three assailants near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai on October 12, 2024.

Zeeshan Akhtar, 22, was arrested in a fake passport case, PTI reported, citing sources. The Maharashtra minister told the outlet that the state government has initiated the process to bring back the mastermind to India. "Zeeshan, who was involved in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, has been arrested in Canada. We have initiated the process to bring him back to India. We will interrogate him further (after bringing him back)," Yogesh Kadam told PTI.

Baba Siddique murder

On October 12, 2024, three gunmen shot Baba Siddique as he was leaving his son, Zeeshan Siddique's office in Kheranagar. The main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, allegedly fired six rounds, three of which hit the leader's upper body. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries within an hour.

Soon after the killing, the two other assailants -- Dharmaraj Kashyap and Gurmail Singh -- were arrested. As per a charge sheet filed by the police, Anmol Bishnoi -- brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi -- is the key plotter behind the murder. Anmol orchestrated the attack to cement his dominance in Mumbai's underworld, police alleged.

Pertinent to note that Baba Siddique was a close friend of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, whom Lawrence Bisnoi had declared public animosity with following the blackbuck hunting case in 1998.