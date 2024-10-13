Final rites were carried out at Bada Qabrastan with all state honours, in recognition of the stellar public service he rendered.

Former Maharashtra Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique was given a farewell befitting a leader of his stature as his mortal remains were carried out of his Bandra residence on Sunday, October 13, for a state funeral.

Final rites were carried out at Bada Qabrastan with all state honours, in recognition of the stellar public service he rendered.

The tragic developments occurred on Saturday night when Siddique received two chest bullet injuries. He was then shifted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai at 9:30 p.m. By the time the medical team could reach him, he had slipped into an extremely grave state after being given emergency resuscitation and intensive care treatment. When he came, pulse and blood pressure were unrecordable, and ECG showed a flat line. We immediately shifted him to ICU, but we couldn't save him," said Dr Jalil Parkar of Lilavati Hospital.

Regarding this incident, Mumbai Police has arrested two suspects including Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh. The investigation moved so fast that the court in Esplanade, Mumbai sent the Singh into the custody of the Crime Branch for further investigation until October 21.

This shocking incident is sending shockwaves through the political community, and there have been demands for speed justice and an investigation into the whole circumstances of this shooting. Baba Siddique's death is being considered as loss from Maharashtra where he has been serving a long political life in his committed way.