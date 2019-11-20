NCP Chief Sharad Pawar to meet PM Modi on Wednesday over farmers' crisis in Maharashtra

Amid the intense political situation in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar will on Wednesday meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss farmers' crisis in the state.

The meeting is set to take place at 12.40 PM and is also likely to be attended by Shiv Sena MPs.

"Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in Parliament, over the issue of Maharashtra farmers. We will demand some relief for the farmers, from the Prime Minister," party leader Nawab Malik told news agency ANI.

PM Modi on Tuesday had praised NCP for showing discipline during parliamentary proceedings.

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday took stock of the damage to crops caused by unseasonal rains during October and November and announced the financial relief to the affected farmers.

A relief of Rs 8,000 per hectare up to two hectares for agricultural Kharif crops and relief of Rs 18,000 per hectare up to two hectares for horticulture/ perennial crops was announced.

Pawar on Monday held talks with Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. Both parties have been locked in talks with Shiv Sena over government formation after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's alliance with the BJP fell apart. BJP and Shiv Sena fought Maharashtra elections together but fell out over the later's demand of '50-50' formula or a rotational chief minister.

Reports said another round of meetings between the leaders of the two parties is planned for Wednesday.

Soon after Pawar's meeting with Sonia Gandhi to discuss Maharashtra political situation, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut the Maratha stalwart at his residence in Delhi.

Blaming the BJP for failing to form the government without taking its name, Raut expressed confidence that the state will soon have a government.

"The responsibility to form the government was not ours, the ones who had that responsibility ran away, but I am confident that soon we will have a government in place," Raut said.

The PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre fought the Maharashtra election in alliance with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. However, the two parties broke-up days after the results were announced due to a bitter tussle over power-sharing in the state. Sena wanted to share power with the BJP, the single-largest party in Maharashtra, under the 50:50 formula and a rotational CM. However, the BJP rejected the demand.

President's Rule was imposed in the state last week after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's report to Centre that no stable government was possible in Maharashtra under the current political scenario.

Shiv Sena and BJP contested the recently-held assembly elections together but failed to reach an agreement for government formation. After BJP failed to stake claim to form the government, the Shiv Sena has tried to rope in NCP and Congress for an alliance government.

In the recently-concluded assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats while the Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs in the 288-member assembly. NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively.