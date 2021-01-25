NCP chief Sharad Pawar slams Centre over farm laws, makes this BIG claim

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday (January 25) addressed thousands of farmers at Mumbai's iconic Azad Maidan where the farmers had gathered to lend support to the farmers who are protesting at Delhi borders for over 60 days. Pawar hailed the farmers for coming to Mumbai all the way from Nashik and slammed the Centre for raising doubts over those who are standing in support of the farmers.

"We have seen for the past 60 days, without bothering about the cold, the sun, or rain, the farmers from UP, Haryana, and Punjab have been protesting. They (Centre) say these are Punjab farmers. Is Punjab Pakistan? They are our own," said Pawar.

Pawar claimed that the three agricultural laws, against which thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country are protesting, were passed in Parliament without much discussions. According to NCP supremo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre did not allow the opposition's demand to hold a debate over the farm laws.

"We said 'send it (the laws) to a select committee where people of all parties are there'. But the Central government said, 'No discussion. We came with this and we will pass it without discussion. You all have come here to support'," Pawar recalled.

"Today every farmer is saying first repeal these laws and then we can discuss," he added.

Pawar, 80, said that Mumbai had seen many agitations since pre-independence and accused the Centre of trying to detroy the farmers through three new farm laws. "This government is trying to destroy farmers. And you have shown by your strength that you can topple such a government," Pawar said.

Referring to the farmers' plan to march to the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's residence to submit a memorandum against the contentious laws, Pawar said, "You all are going to the Governor. But Maharashtra has not seen such a Governor before. He has time to meet Kangana Ranaut but not farmers. He should have been here to speak to you but he is not."

It is to be noted that Governor Koshyari left for Goa as he holds additional charge of the state.