India

INDIA

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's first reaction to Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra swearing in as Maharastra Deputy CM: 'Not aware'

NCP chief Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar is set to take oath as Maharahstra's Deputy CM today at around 5 pm. This decision was taken after the utimely demise of Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash. Ajit Pawar's uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar has reacted to Sunetra's Pawar soon to be swearing in as Deputy CM and said that he was not aware of this decision.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 11:07 AM IST

NCP chief Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar is set to take oath as Maharahstra's Deputy CM today at around 5 pm. This decision was taken after the utimely demise of Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash. Ajit Pawar's uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar has reacted to Sunetra's Pawar soon to be swearing in as Deputy CM and said that he was not aware of this decision.

He said, "I have no information about it. Her party must have decided...What I saw in the newspaper today: some names like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatakare who have taken the initiative to make some decisions. I had no discussion on this. I have no information about this...I am not even aware if it is happening."

Sunetra Pawar to take oath today

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar to take oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM on January 31, 2026, and will become state’s first woman Deputy CM. The Nationalist Congress Party is likely to hold its Legislature Party meeting at 2 p.m. tomorrow at the NCP office in Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai, and take decision of the new Legislature Party leader in that meeting, as Hindu reported.

NCP to merge?

NCP faction of Ajit Pawar is expected to merge with Sharad Pawar's NCP faction. Several leaders from Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar camps have claimed that merger talks between the two factions were already at an advanced stage, and was set to be finalised even before the death of Maharashtra's Deputy CM.

On the possible merger of NCP, Sharad Pawar said that the process has been put on hold following his nephew’s death. “Now we feel his wish should be fulfilled. Ajit Pawar, Shashikant Shinde and Jayant Patil had initiated the talks about the merger of the two factions. Even the merger date had been fixed - it was scheduled on the 12th (February). Unfortunately, Ajit left us before that,” he said.

