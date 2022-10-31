Search icon
NCP chief Sharad Pawar hospitalised in Mumbai after health deteriorates

According to Nationalist Congress Party, chief Sharad Pawar is likely to be discharged on November 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 04:27 PM IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. Pawar was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated. According to NCP, Pawar is likely to be discharged on November 2.

After that, he will participate in party camps that will be held in Shirdi on November 4-5. Last year in April, the NCP chief underwent gallbladder surgery. Earlier this month, a delegation of Maharashtra Congress leaders including HK Patil, Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Naseem Khan, Bhai Jagtap and Suraj Thakur held a meeting with Sharad Pawar and invited him to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress leaders said Pawar had accepted the party's invitation to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra. 

READ | Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde government orders CAG probe into Sena-run BMC affairs

 

