NCP chief Sharad Pawar breaks silence after nephew Ajit joins hand with Eknath Shinde govt

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar has reacted to the big political development in Maharastra on Sunday. The NCP chief said that he is not worried about whatever happened today. Earlier, NCP senior leader and Sharad's nephew Ajit Pawar joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. Apart from Ajit, 8 other NCP MLAs took oath as Maharashtra ministers.

"I am receiving several calls from a lot of people, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, WB CM Mamata Banerjee and others have called me. I am not worried about whatever happened today. Tomorrow, I will take the blessings of YB Chavan (former Maharashtra CM) and will hold a public meeting," NCP chief Sharad Pawar said.

