Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

NCP chief Sharad Pawar breaks silence after nephew Ajit joins hand with Eknath Shinde govt

NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as the deputy CM of the state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar breaks silence after nephew Ajit joins hand with Eknath Shinde govt
NCP chief Sharad Pawar breaks silence after nephew Ajit joins hand with Eknath Shinde govt (Photo: ANI)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar has reacted to the big political development in Maharastra on Sunday. The NCP chief said that he is not worried about whatever happened today. Earlier, NCP senior leader and Sharad's nephew Ajit Pawar joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. Apart from Ajit, 8 other NCP MLAs took oath as Maharashtra ministers.

"I am receiving several calls from a lot of people, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, WB CM Mamata Banerjee and others have called me. I am not worried about whatever happened today. Tomorrow, I will take the blessings of YB Chavan (former Maharashtra CM) and will hold a public meeting," NCP chief Sharad Pawar said.

READ | Maharashtra Government live updates: Decided to join Maha govt for development of country, says Dy CM Ajit Pawar

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match
In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh
Meet BLACKPINK's Lisa who began career at 13; now earns Rs 81 crore per year, is most-followed K-pop star on Instagram
In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'
Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCP chief Sharad Pawar breaks silence after nephew Ajit joins hand with Eknath Shinde govt
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.