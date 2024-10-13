Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique's last rites will be performed with full state honours in Mumbai, Maharashtra today.

The NCP leader was shot at on Saturday evening, i.e., October 12, by three unidentified assailants at Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. He was rushed to the ICU ward of Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

The police, meanwhile, are investigating the incident. The police are also probing the murder links with the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Siddique's mortal remains are currently kept at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem. He sustained bullet injuries to his chest.

Two suspects arrested by Mumbai police

The Mumbai police have nabbed two suspects in connection with the leader's killling. According to a report by Aaj Tak, the suspects have claimed to have a connection with the Bishnoi gang.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurmail Singh, a native of Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh. The third accused is on the run.

Baba Siddique, an NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader, has also served as a minister in the Maharashtra government. A three-time MLA from Bandra West, Siddique had jumped ship to the NCP after resigning from the Congress party in February, this year.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde vows strict action

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who visited Lilavati Hospital to meet Baba's family on Saturday, has vowed strict action against those involved in the killing.

"This is an extremely unfortunate incident. I spoke with the doctors and the police. Two people have been arrested -- the accused are from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The third accused is absconding. We have instructed Mumbai Police to take strict action against those who take law and order into their hands," CM Shinde told reporters in Thane.